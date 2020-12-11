Christmas home in Tinley Park hopes to raise $25K for those in need

Families in cars follow the glow to see the Kowalczyk house display, a holiday destination in Tinley Park.

Santa's Workshop, candy canes and lights stretch out along three lawns.

"This year honestly feels better than ever to be able to bring this to everybody because everybody has just been so down in the dumps," said Dominic Kowalczyk, owner of the Tinley Park Christmas house.

Dominic and Alyssa Kowalczyk's creations have won multiple awards. Now, it is a labor of love.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Christmas display generated $21,000 last year for "Together We Cope." This year, the need is even greater.

Advertisement

"I feel like people are being generous, and people who have been working know there are people who are down on their luck right now, that we've been collecting more money than ever right now," said Dominic.

"Together We Cope" is able to feed 5,000 people each month through the food pantry. The agency also provides rent for the needy, provides clothing and furniture, as well as Christmas gifts for children.

"So we have people who are hanging on by a thread in the south suburbs," said Kathryn Straniero of Together We Cope. "People [who] have the least give the most, and it doesn't surprise me, but it always makes me a little teary-eyed."

Three-hundred figurines, miles of strands and 200,000 lights have a lot of power.