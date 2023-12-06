'Christmas with C.S. Lewis' showing at Broadway Playhouse through Sunday

A play that portrays legendary author C.S. Lewis is on stage in Chicago from now until Sunday.

"Christmas with C.S. Lewis" is now playing at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

The actor who is playing Lewis in the show, David Payne, joined us on Wednesday to discuss his role.

The show depicts Lewis' young adult life and his journey from Atheism to Christianity. His perception of Christ's birth changed after his encounter with author John Ronald Reuel (J.R.R.) Tolkien, most known for his "Lord of the Rings" series, according to Broadway in Chicago.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster or on the Broadway in Chicago website.