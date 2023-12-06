Expand / Collapse search

'Christmas with C.S. Lewis' showing at Broadway Playhouse through Sunday

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

'Christmas with C.S. Lewis' now playing at Water Tower Place

"Christmas with C.S. Lewis" is coming to the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. David Payne, who is performing as the iconic author, joined us for an interview to discuss his role and what attendees can expect.

CHICAGO - A play that portrays legendary author C.S. Lewis is on stage in Chicago from now until Sunday.

"Christmas with C.S. Lewis" is now playing at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. 

The actor who is playing Lewis in the show, David Payne, joined us on Wednesday to discuss his role. 

The show depicts Lewis' young adult life and his journey from Atheism to Christianity. His perception of Christ's birth changed after his encounter with author John Ronald Reuel (J.R.R.) Tolkien, most known for his "Lord of the Rings" series, according to Broadway in Chicago

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster or on the Broadway in Chicago website. 