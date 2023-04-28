Second-oldest church in Kankakee County destroyed in fire

A Baptist church in Kankakee County is now a total loss after the sanctuary caught fire early Friday morning.

Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church was the second-oldest in the area, and spots were still smoldering more than 12 hours after the initial call came in.

Cellphone video from a church member shows the flames shooting from the roof of the building in the pre-dawn hours.

Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church was first organized in 1949. Thankfully, no one was inside at the time when the fire broke out around 2 a.m.

The structure in the village of Hopkins Park was fully engulfed by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

Patrons stopped physically attending the church two years ago during the pandemic and membership has been dwindling.

"We're a faith-based community. This church was a cornerstone in our community for many residents, and we're hoping from this situation that faith will carry us through and from these ashes will rise something positive," said Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge.

So what caused the fire? The state fire marshal is now investigating, but there was no gas and no electric inside.

One member says she did hear some suspicious activity inside the church on Thursday.