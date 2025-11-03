U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia won’t run for reelection to Congress in 2026, source says

The Brief U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, a Democrat from Chicago, won't run for reelection to Congress next year, a source said. Garcia was first elected to Congress in 2018 after serving on the Cook County Board for years. His chief of staff, Patty Garcia, filed to run to replace him, a move criticized by one former opponent.



U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia will not run for reelection next year to his seat in Congress representing parts of Chicago’s Southwest Side and near western suburbs, a source confirmed to Fox 32 on Monday.

What we know:

The surprise move comes on the last day for candidates to file paperwork in Illinois to run in the 2026 midterm elections.

Garcia, a longtime progressive voice in the Democratic Party, was first elected to Congress in the 2018 midterms.

Before that, he was a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners and in 2015 challenged then-incumbent Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, forcing him into a runoff election.

In his place, Garcia’s chief of staff, Patty Garcia, filed to run in the 4th Congressional District as a Democrat. She previously served as the congressman's district director and before that for the Latino Center for Leadership Development.

Lupe Castillo, of Chicago, also filed to run as a Republican and Ed Hershey, of Chicago, filed to run as a member of the Working Class Party.

The last-minute announcement was criticized by one former opponent of Garcia, Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward), who challenged the congressman in 2024 for his seat.

"The machine's gonna do what the machine's gonna do," Lopez told Fox 32 on Monday.

Lopez added, "For the party of ‘No Kings,' this is a bad look," a reference to widespread anti-Trump protests.

The alderman added on X that Garcia pulling out right as the deadline to file passed "denies a true open primary like every other open congressional district race."

The Urban Center, a centrist nonprofit organization in Chicago, also criticized the last-minute change.

"Sadly, this is not a surprise move, it’s a classic machine maneuver from a career politician who seeks to deny voters a say on their representation. Shame on Congressman Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, who built a reputation by casting himself as a reformer and a man of the people only to throw it away. This will be his legacy," said Juan Rangel, CEO OF The Urban Center, in a statement. "The Mexican community is all too familiar with the term ‘El dedaso’ - when politicians in Mexico handpick their successor. The voters of Illinois’ 4th Congressional District will continue to be taken for granted without a voice at a critical moment."

Big picture view:

Garcia's decision to forego a run for reelection is just the latest in a string of moves that will ensure several new faces headed to Washington, D.C., in 2027 who will represent the Chicago area.

Longtime Democrats U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Danny Davis, and Rep. Jan Schakowsky announced earlier this year that they would retire at the end of this term.

U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly then decided to not run for reelection to the House to run for Durbin's seat in the Senate.

Garcia's announcement will make it five open U.S. House seats in Illinois for the 2026 midterm elections, when Democrats hope to retake the chamber from Republican control.