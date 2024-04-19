Cicada Parade-A: Giant sculptures swarm Chicago-area as artistic tribute to emergent insects

In a few short weeks, the Chicago area will be buzzing with two broods of cicadas, emerging after years underground.

But look out, because there is another brood that will be making itself at home this summer.

The cicadas are making their emergence in more ways than one, and in the city and suburbs, they will be arriving in style.

We are talking about a large-scale collaborative art project known as the "Cicada Parade-A", organized by "The Insect Asylum", a museum in Avondale, and "Formstone Castle" based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Massive, decorated cicada sculptures will be on display beginning in May through the end of summer.

The Insect Asylum is in the process of casting hundreds of plaster cicadas as we speak. Local artists can sign up for a free cicada to design with the goal of showcasing their work.

But anyone at home can also purchase one, decorate it, and display it as they wish.

Plus, it's all for a good cause.

The money raised through purchased cicadas will benefit "The Insect Asylum" and its educational mission.

Founder Nina Salem shares why this summer's cicada emergence should be celebrated.

"To think about these animals, these insects have been living below us this entire time, without making their presence known, but still making an impact, they’re the quiet supporters, they’re the decomposers, they’re nurturing our trees, they’re cleaning our soil, and now we have the rare opportunity to witness them in the most vulnerable, rawest, last phase of their life, they’re coming out to celebrate their life together and to create new life," Salem said.

Whether you are interested in adopting, sponsoring, or hosting a cicada, click HERE.