Cicero man charged after hitting golfer with car on Chicago course, police say

A 30-year-old Cicero man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly driving onto a Chicago golf course and hitting a 70-year-old golfer with his car.

What we know:

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on the fifth hole of the Billy Caldwell Golf Course on Chicago’s Far North Side.

Authorities say Tory Gardner was driving "erratically" on the course when he struck the golfer. When he exited the vehicle, he allegedly pulled out a knife.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit.

Gardner was arrested at the scene by Forest Preserves of Cook County police.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear why Gardner drove onto the course.

What's next:

Gardner has been charged with aggravated battery to a senior citizen with great bodily harm and unlawful use of a weapon involving a knife.

He remains in custody pending a bond hearing.