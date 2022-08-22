Cicero man hit woman with his car, fled the scene: police

article

A Cicero man has been arrested after police say he hit a woman with his vehicle in Chicago last month.

Jeffrey Pelegrin, 30, faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

At about 4 a.m. on July 18, Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to an area hospital to meet a woman who was receiving treatment after being struck by a vehicle.

Troopers discovered that the woman was a passenger inside of a parked vehicle on the left shoulder of Interstate 55 southbound at Pulaski Road when another vehicle that was traveling southbound sideswiped the parked vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Pelegrin, allegedly continued driving.

The driver of the victim vehicle then followed behind Pelegrin's vehicle until it stopped in a parking lot in the 4000 block of South Pulaski Road, ISP said.

The woman got out of the vehicle and walked toward Pelegrin, when he allegedly accelerated and hit her with his vehicle.

Pelegrin then fled the scene, ISP said.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the victim vehicle was uninjured.

Pelegrin was taken into custody on Aug. 18, and bond was set at $20,000.

No further information was made available.