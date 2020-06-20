Cicero man killed in motorcycle crash on I-55 near Archer Heights: police

A 24-year-old man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 near Archer Heights on the Southwest Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 9 p.m. Carlos Barrientos, of Cicero, was riding a 2009 red Kawasaki Ninja in the center lane of I-55 east of Pulaski Road, when he lost control of the motorcycle, it flipped over, and he was thrown from the motorcycle, state police said.

Barrientos was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. Southbound lanes of I-55, east of Pulaski Road, were closed for about an hour while police investigated the crash, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.