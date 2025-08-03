Cicero Patton: Search for missing man on Chicago's South Side nears two months
CHICAGO - Nearly two months after a man was reported missing on Chicago's South Side, police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
What we know:
Cicero Patton, 49, was last seen June 6 near the 7800 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Pictured is Cicero Patton. (Chicago PD )
He is known to frequent the area around the 1400 block of South Canal Street.
Patton is Black, stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, and has brown eyes and short black hair. A description of the clothing he was last seen wearing has not been provided.
Police said Patton also suffers from seizures.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on Patton's whereabouts is urged to contact Area Two SVU Detectives at 312-747-8274, or call 911.