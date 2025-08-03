Cicero Patton: Search for missing man on Chicago's South Side nears two months

The Brief Cicero Patton, 49, has been missing since June 6 and was last seen near the 7800 block of South Drexel Avenue on Chicago’s South Side. He is described as Black, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and short black hair; he also suffers from seizures. Police are urging anyone with information to contact Area Two SVU detectives at (312) 747-8274 or call 911.



Nearly two months after a man was reported missing on Chicago's South Side, police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

What we know:

Cicero Patton, 49, was last seen June 6 near the 7800 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Pictured is Cicero Patton. (Chicago PD )

He is known to frequent the area around the 1400 block of South Canal Street.

Patton is Black, stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, and has brown eyes and short black hair. A description of the clothing he was last seen wearing has not been provided.

Police said Patton also suffers from seizures.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Patton's whereabouts is urged to contact Area Two SVU Detectives at 312-747-8274, or call 911.