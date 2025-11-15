Cicero Police catch pair in the act during overnight business burglary

The Brief Cicero Police arrested Jeremiah J. Mays, 47, and Maranda L. Butler, 20, both of Chicago, after finding them burglarizing a business on West Roosevelt Road early Thursday morning. Officers discovered the suspects hiding in an upstairs apartment, where they had ordered a victim to stay locked in a bedroom; both later admitted to the crimes. Mays, also linked to a Blue Island burglary and other suburban break-ins, faces additional charges; both suspects are being held at Cook County Jail pending a court date.



Two suspects were arrested by Cicero Police as they were burglarizing a business on Thursday. And one of the suspects has been connected to other business burglaries.

What we know:

Jeremiah J. Mays, 47, and Maranda L. Butler, 20, both of Chicago, have been charged with burglary and unlawful restraint. Mays has also been charged with burglarizing a commercial business in Blue Island, as he was connected to another recent incident.

Around 1:30 a.m., Cicero Police officers were conducting surveillance in response to recent overnight burglaries on local businesses. They received an alarm call from a business in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road. When they arrived, they found that the glass entry door had been shattered and suspects were inside the closed business.

Upon searching the second floor, police found Mays and Butler hiding inside that apartment. They also found the victim behind a locked bedroom door in the apartment where Mays and Butler had ordered the victim to stay.

During the investigation, both suspects admitted to the crimes.

Later, Blue Island Police contacted detectives identifying Mays as the suspect in a burglary case that happened on Nov. 11. Mays is also being investigated for several other suburban burglaries, some of which are in Cicero, according to police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Maranda L. Butler, 20 (Cicero police)

What's next:

Mays and Butler are being held at the Cook County Jail, while a court date is announced.