Cicero police hope to recruit 'the best' Chicago cops

Cicero is hiring police, and they are recruiting directly from the Chicago Police Department.

Cicero town President Larry Dominick said he hopes to hire at least 20 Chicago cops to join the Cicero Police Department.

Cicero communications director Ray Hanania says they're looking to recruit the best Chicago officers.

"We are hiring a number of police officers but in addition to the ones we're hoping to fill, we're trying to recruit about 20 of the best police officers we can from Chicago to come to the town of Cicero," Hanania said.

Cicero says CPD officers will keep their rank and experience in what they're calling a lateral transfer.

The deadline to apply is April 15.