Circle K 'Fuel Day': How to save 40 cents a gallon at Chicago-area gas stations Thursday

Circle K is offering Chicago area drivers discounted gas on Thursday ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

Starting this Thursday, March 25, select Circle K gas stations will hold their latest 'Fuel Day' event, provide a discount of 40 cents off per gallon of gas from 4 to 7 p.m., according to a statement.

"After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way," said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K. "With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings."

Circle K petrol station is seen in Illinois, United States, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The limited-time promotion will be available at over 100 participating Circle K stores throughout the Chicago area. Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator on their website.

In addition to the 'Fuel Day' offer, over 30 Rainstorm Car Wash locations will be hosting 'Car Wash Day' on the same day. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., customers can have their first month free when subscribing to any car wash package.

Most Circle K locations will also hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel throughout the summer season, once they sign up for a new car wash subscription.