City cancels 3 summer music festivals, parade

article

Several Chicago events scheduled for May and June have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special events announced the Chicago Memorial Day parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony on May 23 are canceled.

Also, three legacy music festivals have been canceled including the 5th annual Chicago House Music Conference & Festival (May 21-24), the Chicago Gospel Music Festival (May 27-30) and the Chicago Blues Festival (June 5-7), according to the announcement.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the cancellations are disappointing, but necessary to ensure the health and safety of our residents and visitors.

"They are already looking forward to next year when they will pull out all the stops for a festival season chicago will never forget," Lightfoot said.