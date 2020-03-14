City closes the "Bean" to visitors because of coronavirus concerns
CHICAGO - The City of Chicago is closing off one of its most iconic landmarks because of coronavirus.
The "Bean" -- officially known as "Cloud Gate" is being closed off from visitors.
The city said in a Facebook post: "Millennium Park remains open, but Cloud Gate Plaza is closed. All events and programs are cancelled through April 12."
The Bean is a magnet for families and is probably touched by thousands of people on a busy day.