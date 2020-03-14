Expand / Collapse search

City closes the "Bean" to visitors because of coronavirus concerns

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - The City of Chicago is closing off one of its most iconic landmarks because of coronavirus.

The "Bean" -- officially known as "Cloud Gate" is being closed off from visitors.

The city said in a Facebook post: "Millennium Park remains open, but Cloud Gate Plaza is closed. All events and programs are cancelled through April 12."

The Bean is a magnet for families and is probably touched by thousands of people on a busy day.