City Colleges of Chicago suspends in person classes over coronavirus concerns

article

City Colleges of Chicago suspended all classes, except fully online courses, in response to the spread of coronavirus.

The classes will be suspended from March 16 through March 22, City Colleges of Chicago officials said in a statement. Faculty and staff will report next week to prepare for “remote learning.”

All classes will resume March 23, with most to be offered remotely, officials said. Spring break will be held the week of April 6, as originally scheduled.