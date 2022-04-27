City Council approves Lightfoot's $12.5 million gas and transit card giveaway

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to have Chicago taxpayers foot the bill for a $12.5 million giveaway of gasoline and transit rides won approval Wednesday from full City Council.

City Council voted 26-23 to confirm the commuter assistance plan called "Chicago Moves."

The initiative will give away 50,000 gas cards worth up to $150 and 100,000 CTA Ventra cards worth up to $50 each. More than 75% of the giveaways would go to minority neighborhoods said to be facing "mobility hardship." A couple earning up to $75,000 would be eligible, as would a family of four making up to $93,000 a year.

The remaining 25 percent of giveaways will be distributed through a citywide lottery "in equal portions to each ward," officials said.

Some City Council members said last week they see better uses for the money, such as a program to help senior citizens replace broken heating furnaces. It’s currently out of funds.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th Ward), asked last week, "What's more important? A senior that doesn't have heat or to give out free gas cards as a promotional gimmick for a re-election campaign?"