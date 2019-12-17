City council to consider proposal to delay recreational marijuana sales until July

Retail sales of marijuana become legal across Illinois on New Year’s Day, but perhaps not in Chicago.

A city council committee Tuesday approved a proposal that would delay legalizing retail sales in Chicago until July.

The move has strong support from members of the council's black caucus, who demand more minority ownership in cannabis companies.

Mayor Lightfoot, though, said any delay would set back the goal of increasing minority participation.

The mayor says that's because some of the tax revenue that starts flowing on Jan. 1 will go toward helping black and Hispanic people break into the industry.

