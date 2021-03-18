City declares March 18 'Transit Driver Appreciation Day'

Recognizing train and bus operators who have continued working amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the City of Chicago has declared Thursday, March 18, 2021, "Transit Driver Appreciation Day in Chicago."

"Each and every day, these dedicated professionals have been on the front lines helping essential workers get to and from work and providing essential travel services to those needing to make necessary trips," CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr. said.

The demarcation recognizes Metra and Pace employees alongside CTA workers, and people riding public transportation are encouraged to celebrate the day by acknowledging transit workers or shouting them out on social media using the hashtags #TDAD or #TransitDriverAppreciationDay, the regional transit authorities said in a joint statement.

Additionally, riders can praise a particular employee by commending them online or by phone: