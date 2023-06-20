City leaders take fight to City Hall over the closure of Urban Prep

African American city leaders took their fight to City Hall to keep an all-boys charter school out of the hands of CPS.

The Illinois State Board of Education ruled to close Urban Prep Academies, and the Chicago Board of Education agreed, citing financial mismanagement and a sexual misconduct investigation.

The Chicago Board has since turned Urban Prep over to Chicago Public Schools, which vowed to open a new school to take existing students.

However, Urban Prep leadership and some graduates are not happy with that compromise.

"Urban Prep has prepared all of us because I am a living and breathing testimony of what can happen when a young man from a tough neighborhood goes to the right school," said Urban Prep graduate Juwaun Cooper Muhammad.

The current three Urban Prep School campuses will close on June 30.