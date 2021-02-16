Expand / Collapse search

City of Chicago COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites close due to winter storm

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Winter Weather
Sun-Times Media Wire

Chicago crews working hard to clear roads after massive snowstorm

Cole Stallard, deputy commissioner with Chicago Streets and Sanitation, talks about what they're doing to keep road conditions safe and clear after last night's massive snowfall.

CHICAGO - All COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites operated by the City of Chicago will close Tuesday due to inclement weather, officials announced late Monday night.

Anyone with an appointment scheduled for Tuesday should be notified of the change, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

As the snow continues, the city plans to make decisions regarding site operations on a day to day basis.

Cook County Health announced they will also close several vaccination sites Tuesday due to weather.

Massive winter storm dumps well over a foot of snow across parts of Chicago

FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports...

All locations, including large-scale sites, will be closed, except for John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital, Provident Hospital, and the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, according to a statement from the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Patients scheduled to receive vaccinations at one of the Cook County Health locations will be contacted to reschedule.