City of Chicago COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites close due to winter storm

All COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites operated by the City of Chicago will close Tuesday due to inclement weather, officials announced late Monday night.

Anyone with an appointment scheduled for Tuesday should be notified of the change, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

As the snow continues, the city plans to make decisions regarding site operations on a day to day basis.

Cook County Health announced they will also close several vaccination sites Tuesday due to weather.

All locations, including large-scale sites, will be closed, except for John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital, Provident Hospital, and the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, according to a statement from the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Patients scheduled to receive vaccinations at one of the Cook County Health locations will be contacted to reschedule.