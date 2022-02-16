Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
13
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:32 PM CST until THU 9:30 AM CST, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Kane County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Northern Cook County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 2:00 PM CST, Central Cook County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, Porter County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County

City officials warn of flooding as freezing rain, sleet and snow hit the Chicago area

By
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago prepares for flooding challenges as freezing rain, sleet and snow bombards city

The city is preparing for potential flooding issues as freezing rain, sleet and snow begins to develop across Chicagoland.

CHICAGO - The greatest concern for Streets and Sanitation crews this week is ice from all the freezing rain expected.

And of course — flooding.

Over the next few days, Chicagoans can expect freezing rain, sleet and possibly two waves of snow. 

With huge puddles already flooding sidewalks from snow last week, additional rain will make conditions even more taxing.

A winter weather advisory begins overnight Thursday followed by a storm warning into Thursday evening.

With up to an inch of additional rainfall coming our way, streets and sanitation will have crews out at midnight.

"We’ll throw everything at it, we have over 300 salt spreaders ready to go, loaded up and ready to go," said one supervisor for Streets & Sanitation.

Clearing drains and downspouts around your house will make a huge difference especially over the next few days. 

Officials say leaves, garbage and other debris on top of drains will also cause flooding.