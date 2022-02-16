City officials warn of flooding as freezing rain, sleet and snow hit the Chicago area

The greatest concern for Streets and Sanitation crews this week is ice from all the freezing rain expected.

And of course — flooding.

Over the next few days, Chicagoans can expect freezing rain, sleet and possibly two waves of snow.

With huge puddles already flooding sidewalks from snow last week, additional rain will make conditions even more taxing.

A winter weather advisory begins overnight Thursday followed by a storm warning into Thursday evening.

With up to an inch of additional rainfall coming our way, streets and sanitation will have crews out at midnight.

"We’ll throw everything at it, we have over 300 salt spreaders ready to go, loaded up and ready to go," said one supervisor for Streets & Sanitation.

Clearing drains and downspouts around your house will make a huge difference especially over the next few days.

Officials say leaves, garbage and other debris on top of drains will also cause flooding.