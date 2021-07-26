City strikes tentative deal with Chicago police union

A tentative deal was struck Monday between the City of Chicago and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 (FOP).

The agreement aligns with the Consent Decree, which includes historic accountability reforms, more support for officer wellness – including a new ombudsman to support mental health for officers – and back pay for officers.

"This proposed contract acknowledges the valuable contributions that Chicago police officers make to neighborhoods all across the City," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "It includes crucial new accountability and transparency reforms needed to create trust between police and communities and provides economically responsible yet fair compensation for officers."

The deal also recognizes the stress of the job and resulting trauma, and provides additional health and wellness support for officers.

Reforms include:

An end to the 40-year ban on the investigation of anonymous complaints about police misconduct;

The elimination of the requirement to destroy disciplinary records older than five years, in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling;

Allowing the City to broaden its use of police disciplinary records in cases involving police misconduct, including verbal abuse, mirroring the PBPA agreement;

An end to allowing officers to change their testimony after viewing video

In addition, the tentative agreement includes:

The elimination of affidavits and an expedited process ("override") for anonymous complaints where the complainant doesn’t want to be identified;

Recognition in the CBA that officers who report potential misconduct are acting in the highest traditions of public service, and a removal of the previous "ban" on rewarding/recognizing officers who report misconduct;

Investigatory agencies must advise every individual being interviewed that they need to be truthful.

The city expects that FOP leadership will present the tentative agreement to its membership for ratification in the coming weeks.