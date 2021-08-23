City workers will 'absolutely' have to be vaccinated, Lightfoot says

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says city workers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The mayor says negotiations with employee unions are ongoing, but a detailed announcement will be made in the coming days.

Lightfoot's announcement comes on the heels of an announcement Friday by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle that all employees in her office would need to be fully vaccinated by October 15.

Also on Monday, a mask mandate for public indoor spaces went into effect in Cook County as COVID cases continue to surge.

