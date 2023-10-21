Citywide hiring fair offers opportunities for job seekers in Chicago

People looking for work got a chance to do some one-stop applying on Saturday, as a citywide hiring fair was held at a number of locations.

The event featured several businesses and is sponsored by the City Colleges of Chicago.

"We are holding these job fairs with the community because it’s the best way to connect employers with potential employees. Our city normally sponsors hiring fairs at one location, but by using all City Colleges, we open access to the event to all Chicagoans," said Ald. Jeanette Taylor.

If you missed it today, there's another event planned next Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations are below:

Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake Street

Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State Street

Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Avenue

Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Avenue

Potential employees can register HERE.