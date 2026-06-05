Missing Indiana woman, 25, last seen in River North

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The Brief Chicago police are searching for 25-year-old Clarissa Ricks, who was last seen Thursday near Illinois and Franklin streets in River North. Ricks, an Indiana resident visiting Chicago, may need medical attention and is known to frequent several North Side neighborhoods and the lakefront. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to come forward.



Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from Indiana who was last seen Thursday in River North.

Clarissa Ricks missing

What we know:

Clarissa Ricks, 25, was last spotted near the intersection of Illinois and Franklin streets in downtown Chicago, according to a missing person alert filed by CPD.

Ricks, who lives in Indiana, was visiting Chicago at the time of her disappearance. According to the alert, Ricks also frequents the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue, the 3800 block of North Pine Grove and the 400 block of North Dearborn Avenue. She also enjoys visiting the Chicago lakefront.

Ricks is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She may be in need of medical attention, the alert said.

What we don't know:

It was not clear what time on Thursday that Ricks was last seen or what she was wearing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.