Clashes erupt at Broadview ICE facility as 21 protesters arrested, officers injured

Protesters clashed with law enforcement outside the Broadview ICE processing facility Friday morning, resulting in multiple arrests and injuries to officers.

The confrontations unfolded the same day a federal judge ordered the release of 13 detainees and indicated that hundreds more could be eligible for home confinement.

What we know:

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, 21 people — 12 men and nine women — were arrested outside the facility.

Two Broadview police officers, one Illinois State Police officer and a Cook County sheriff's deputy were injured when demonstrators tried to breach a restricted roadway leading toward the ICE building, according to Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson.

The two Broadview officers and the deputy were transported to Loyola Hospital.

Further details on arrests and possible charges haven't been released.

What they're saying:

"The violence by out-of-town protesters that has led to two Village of Broadview police officers, one Illinois State police officer, and a Cook County Sheriff’s deputy being injured this morning, with the two Broadview officers and the sheriff’s deputy being transported to Loyola hospital, is unacceptable and outrageous. I have repeatedly pleaded to protesters to raise their voices, not their fists. They have chosen their fists. These out-of-towners have chosen to brutalize police officers who have been protecting their free speech and protecting them against assaults by ICE agents. We will see them in court," said Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, a federal judge said he could order the release of hundreds detained at the Broadview ICE facility — a significant legal setback for Operation Midway Blitz.

Attorneys with the National Immigrant Justice Center and the American Civil Liberties Union argued that Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained hundreds of individuals without serious criminal histories who should not have been held.

The case stems from a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 accusing ICE of detaining undocumented immigrants without warrants, in violation of a consent decree.

The ruling affects hundreds of people who have been detained despite lacking prior criminal records. Attorneys said they are seeking the release of more detainees nationwide, noting that about 85% of individuals in ICE custody have no prior criminal convictions.

They added that many of those ordered released are being held in facilities across the country, which could complicate efforts to free them.

