Jimmy Gracey: Search for missing Chicago-area man in Barcelona reportedly shifts to sea

The Brief A 20-year-old Elmhurst man went missing after leaving a Barcelona nightclub. Investigators now believe he may have entered the sea, shifting the search to the water. Police say the case does not appear to involve criminal activity.



A 20-year-old Chicago-area man who went missing in Barcelona this week during spring break may have entered the sea, according to a local journalist who says investigators are now focusing their search along the waterfront.

What we know:

James "Jimmy" Gracey, a University of Alabama junior, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday outside the Shoko nightclub in Barcelona’s Villa Olímpica area near Barceloneta Beach.

A witness has since told local police he saw Gracey walking toward the sea early that morning.

Catalan police say the case is not being treated as a crime and appears to point toward a possible accident. Investigators believe Gracey may have entered the water after leaving the nightclub.

Search efforts have shifted to the sea, where authorities are using divers, boats and drones.

This new information comes from local journalist Gisela Macedo, who is covering the story in Barcelona. She says the area where Gracey was last seen is a busy tourist district known for hotels, restaurants and nightlife. She says the area is not considered dangerous, and incidents there are typically related to nightlife activity.

She added disappearances involving tourists in Barcelona are uncommon.

Police have also reviewed security footage from inside the nightclub that shows Gracey leaving with others, according to Macedo's sources.

Investigators have interviewed his friends and searched the Airbnb where he was staying.

James "Jimmy" Gracey | Provided

Gracey is described as about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross.

He is from west suburban Elmhurst and graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep. He lives with his parents, Taras and Therese Gracey, and his four siblings.

His father has traveled to Barcelona and is in contact with authorities, according to Macedo.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed whether a wallet found in the sea belongs to Gracey. Sources say another unidentified object may also have been recovered, but details about the object have not been released.

According to Macedo, Gracey's family says police have his phone, but police would not confirm that. Her sources say his phone could have been stolen, and that that's the reason it might have ended up in police custody. However, that is not officially confirmed.

Macedo says she is unaware whether any activity came from Gracey’s phone following his disappearance.

What they're saying:

"At this time, the City of Elmhurst and the Elmhurst Police Department are not involved in this matter. We recommend directing all inquiries to the U.S. Department of State or the U.S. Consulate in Barcelona, Spain. If our involvement changes, we will provide an update as appropriate," Elmhurst police said in a previous statement.

"James Paul Gracey is a UA student on a personal trip. UA staff are in touch with the family and those associated with them to offer support and assistance in any way possible," the University of Alabama said on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

Retired FBI Agent Ross Rice explained that this case is in the hands of Barcelona authorities.

"The FBI does have agents assigned to U.S. embassies throughout the world. I think the current count is over 100, and they're there in an advisory capacity. They don't have law enforcement authority — they can't make arrests; they can't conduct investigations — but they work closely with local law enforcement," Rice said.

He explained the benefit of filing a local police report if a loved one goes missing in another city, state, or country.

"By doing that, you're entering information into a national database that's accessible by any law enforcement agency in the country, including Customs and Immigration. So, if he were to show up, if he were to come back, there would be a hit on that — that he's a missing person. And that could also get federal authorities, especially the FBI involved too," Rice said.

He reminded us that it is crucial to stay vigilant while traveling — particularly overseas.

"You really have to be on alert. And one of the things the State Department recommends for all U.S. travelers is to check in with the embassy in the country or area where you're staying. So there's an official record of the fact that you're there and people know that," Rice added.

Rice said this can be as simple as calling or emailing the U.S. Embassy while you're abroad.

What's next:

The investigation is rapidly developing and remains focused on the water, according to Macedo.

If items recovered from the sea are confirmed to belong to Gracey, police are expected to intensify search efforts.