Jimmy Gracey's body pulled from Barcelona waters after Chicago-area man vanished

The Brief A body recovered during the search for a missing Chicago-area man in Barcelona has been identified as Jimmy Gracey. The 20-year-old University of Alabama student disappeared this week while on a trip for spring break. Police continue to investigate what appears to be a possible accident.



A body pulled from the waters in Barcelona during the search for a missing Chicago-area man has been identified as 20-year-old James "Jimmy" Gracey, Spanish police said.

What we know:

On Thursday evening, Catalan police recovered Gracey’s body from the Mediterranean Sea near the Somorrostro area, where he was last seen earlier this week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Catalan police from the Mossos d'Esquadra perform a recovery operation at Port Olimpic marina in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

The investigation into his cause of death remains ongoing.

The backstory:

Gracey, a University of Alabama junior from west suburban Elmhurst, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday outside the Shoko nightclub in Barcelona’s Villa Olímpica area near Barceloneta Beach.

A witness told Catalan police they saw Gracey walking toward the water shortly after leaving the club. Investigators have said the case does not appear to involve a crime and may point to an accident.

Search efforts had focused on the sea, with divers, boats and drones deployed.

Local journalist Gisela Macedo, who has been reporting on the case, said the area where Gracey disappeared is a busy tourist district known for hotels, restaurants and nightlife, and is not considered dangerous. She noted that incidents there are typically tied to nightlife and that disappearances involving tourists are uncommon.

Police reviewed security footage showing Gracey leaving the nightclub with others. Investigators also interviewed his friends and searched the Airbnb where he was staying.

Gracey was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross.

He graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep and lived with his parents, Taras and Therese Gracey, and four siblings. His father has traveled to Barcelona and has been in contact with authorities, according to Macedo.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether a wallet found in the sea belongs to Gracey. Authorities have not released details about another unidentified object reportedly recovered.

What they're saying:

"We are keeping Jimmy and his family at the forefront of our thoughts, and our staff are in direct communication with the family to offer every support and assistance possible," the University of Alabama said Thursday. "Anyone with information that may help is encouraged to contact local authorities. The safety and well-being of all our students, here and abroad, are always the University's top priority."

Dig deeper:

Retired FBI agent Ross Rice said the case is being handled by authorities in Barcelona, with U.S. agents serving in a support role.

"They don't have law enforcement authority — they can't make arrests; they can't conduct investigations — but they work closely with local law enforcement," Rice said.

He explained the benefit of filing a local police report if a loved one goes missing in another city, state, or country.

"By doing that, you're entering information into a national database that's accessible by any law enforcement agency in the country, including Customs and Immigration. So, if he were to show up, if he were to come back, there would be a hit on that — that he's a missing person. And that could also get federal authorities, especially the FBI involved too," Rice said.

He reminded us that it is crucial to stay vigilant while traveling — particularly overseas.

"You really have to be on alert. And one of the things the State Department recommends for all U.S. travelers is to check in with the embassy in the country or area where you're staying. So there's an official record of the fact that you're there and people know that," Rice added.

Rice said this can be as simple as calling or emailing the U.S. Embassy while you're abroad.

The video at the top of this story is dated.