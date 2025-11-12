Judge to release hundreds detained by ICE in Chicago area

The Brief A federal judge could order the release of hundreds of people detained by ICE in the coming days. Attorneys for the detainees said many people detained by ICE have no criminal background justifying their detention.



A federal judge on Wednesday said he could order the release of hundreds of people detained by ICE in the Chicago area in the coming days.

Attorneys argued that ICE detained hundreds of individuals who had no serious criminal history and therefore should not have been detained.

What we know:

The issue stems from a class action lawsuit filed back in 2018 in which ICE was accused of detaining undocumented immigrants without a warrant.

Attorneys said they are pushing for the release of more people who have been detained by federal immigration agents and did not have a prior criminal history. They also said that 85% of individuals detained by ICE have no prior criminal conviction.

The individuals who were ordered released are being held all over the country, attorneys said.

The Trump administration is also expected to provide an even larger list of people whom the plaintiffs believe should also be released. Attorneys for the plaintiffs believe that list could extend "into the thousands."

"I think it will show that this whole operation for the last two months, the terrorizing of our neighborhoods, the brutalizing of people here has all been unlawful. That’s what it’s gonna show," said attorney Mark Fleming.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.