Class action lawsuit calls on Pritzker to release prisoners at risk of COVID-19

Civil rights attorneys on Thursday filed multiple lawsuits demanding the swift release of Illinois prisoners most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The effort includes a proposed class-action lawsuit filed in federal court, naming Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Rob Jeffreys, director of the Illinois Department of Corrections, as defendants. Ten IDOC prisoners are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

“By dragging its feet in the face of the pandemic, IDOC and Illinois’ political leaders are putting prisoners, prison staff and the general public at greater risk of severe illness and death,” Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law said in a statement.

The attorneys scheduled a news conference Thursday afternoon to speak on the lawsuits.

“One prisoner is already dead, and 7 are on life support,” the lawsuit said. “Prisons, with their tightly packed populations, confined spaces, and lack of sanitation are petri dishes for spreading deadly epidemics.”