Classes canceled at suburban Chicago school after officer's gun stolen, police say

The Brief A school resource officer reported a missing firearm Monday at Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights. A search of the building and grounds did not locate the weapon. Classes were canceled Tuesday as a precaution.



A school in Chicago's northwest suburbs canceled classes Tuesday after a police officer assigned there reported a missing service weapon the day before.

What we know:

An Arlington Heights police officer working as a school resource officer at Forest View Educational Center reported their firearm missing on Monday.

Police said the officer removed the weapon while using a restroom just before dismissal. The officer then realized it was gone shortly after students left for the day. A search of the restroom did not turn up the firearm.

Surveillance video showed only a limited number of people entered the restroom during that time, according to police.

K9 units from Arlington Heights, along with Cook County Sheriff’s Police and Palatine Police, searched the building and surrounding grounds. Dogs trained to detect weapons were used, but the firearm was not found.

What's next:

School officials canceled classes on Tuesday for the specialized schools at Forest View "out of an abundance of caution" while the search and investigation continue.

Police said there will be an increased presence at the campus in the coming days.

Detectives are actively investigating and asking anyone with information to call Arlington Heights police at 847-368-5300.

The department said it will conduct a review of the incident and acknowledged community concerns, calling the situation "unfortunate and embarrassing."