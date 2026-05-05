Ford Heights man charged after drugs found during search of home

The Brief About 84 grams of suspected cocaine were recovered during a search in Ford Heights. A 47-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges tied to the investigation. He was released from custody after his initial court appearance.



A south suburban man is facing felony charges after authorities say they recovered suspected cocaine during a search of his home last week.

What we know:

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed on April 29 at a residence in the 1400 block of Diplomat Lane in Ford Heights as part of an investigation into drug sales.

During the search, officers say they found about 84 grams of suspected cocaine, along with digital scales and small plastic bags.

Jeffery Sellers

The man who lives at the home, identified as 47-year-old Jeffery Sellers, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights before the search warrant was carried out.

After being advised of his rights, Sellers allegedly told officers he sold cocaine to pay for rehabbing his home.

He is charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

What's next:

Sellers appeared at the Markham Courthouse on April 30 and was ordered released from custody pending trial.