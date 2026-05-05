Cook County man charged in DUI crash that killed 65-year-old: 'Devastating loss'

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Adolfo Carrillo (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

The Brief A Cook County man is charged with DUI after a crash on I-355 that killed a 65-year-old woman. Police say he cut across lanes and struck a car carrying the victim and her children. He remains in custody as he faces charges related to the deadly crash.



A Cook County man has been charged with driving under the influence during a crash on I-355 that killed a 65-year-old woman and injured her two adult children.

Deadly DUI crash

The backstory:

The crash happened on May 1 just before 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-355 at Army Trail Road in Addison.

Adolfo Carrillo, 50, was merging onto the interstate in a pickup truck when he "abruptly cut across lanes of traffic" and struck a Lexus that was carrying Rebeca Hidalgo and her two children, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

Hidalgo, who was from Arizona, was taken to a local hospital where she died roughly an hour later. Her children were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Carrillo was taken to a hospital, where he had a blood-alcohol content of .098 around 7:30 p.m., according to prosecutors. A state trooper reported that Carrillo had bloodshot, glossy eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

A day after the crash, Carrillo, of Cicero, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death and several misdemeanors, including improper lane usage and driving too fast for conditions.

On Monday, a DuPage County judge ordered Carrillo to remain in custody ahead of his upcoming trial.

What they're saying:

"I offer my sincerest condolences to Rebeca Hidalgo’s family and friends as they grieve this devastating loss," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "In the blink of an eye, their lives have been turned upside down and tragically, will never be the same without the love, support and friendship Rebeca once provided. Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Carrillo was 100% avoidable."

What's next:

Carrillo's next court appearance is scheduled for June 1.