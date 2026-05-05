Man shot during struggle on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A 46-year-old man was shot in the abdomen during a confrontation late Monday night. Police say the incident escalated into a physical struggle when a gun was pulled. A 56-year-old suspect is in custody as detectives investigate.



A man was shot during a struggle late Monday night on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Parnell Avenue.

Police said a 46-year-old man and a 56-year-old man were involved in a confrontation that turned physical when the older man pulled out a handgun. During the struggle, the weapon discharged, striking the younger man in the abdomen.

The victim took himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Officers arrested the 56-year-old at the scene and charges are pending.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the confrontation and what the two men’s relationship, if any, may be.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating.