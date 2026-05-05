Man shot during struggle on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a struggle late Monday night on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Parnell Avenue.
Police said a 46-year-old man and a 56-year-old man were involved in a confrontation that turned physical when the older man pulled out a handgun. During the struggle, the weapon discharged, striking the younger man in the abdomen.
The victim took himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Officers arrested the 56-year-old at the scene and charges are pending.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led to the confrontation and what the two men’s relationship, if any, may be.
What's next:
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.