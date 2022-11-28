Classes canceled at Crown Point school after possible breach

Classes will resume Tuesday at Crown Point Community School Corporation after what the school is calling a "network outage."

No remote learning was offered on Monday. The district has hired a third-party cybersecurity company to address the issue, according to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent.

The district has not said if the personal information of students or staff were compromised. The district is assuring parents that their security system has not been affected, but the outage has disabled school voicemail and email.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Additionally, they are asking students not to log onto their computers using the school’s Wi-Fi.

Parents were informed that the district’s technology team discovered that some parts of the network weren’t working properly a week ago. Once they determined it may have been compromised, a letter to parents stated the district shutdown the network and brought in a cybersecurity contractor.

The school is directing parents to this website for updates: www.cps.k12.in.us/techupdate