Classes canceled through Thursday for Proviso High School District 209 students due to teachers strike

Classes are canceled through Thursday for students of Proviso High School District 209 as teachers return to the picket line.

Members of the Proviso Teacher Union have been on strike since March 4, calling for increased pay and smaller class sizes.

Parents and teachers from Proviso West, Proviso East and Proviso Math and Science Academy rallied ahead of Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting.

Many of them are planning to speak during public comment.

According to Board President Rodney Alexander, the union is asking for a pay increase of 12.75 percent over three years.

The district's current proposal of a nine percent increase means the two sides are still more than $1 million apart.

The next set of formal negotiations with a mediator is scheduled for Thursday.

In the meantime, informal conversations between both sides are ongoing.