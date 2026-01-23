Classroom fire at Dirksen Junior High School in Joliet spreads to roof: officials

The Brief Joliet firefighters responded to a structure fire at Dirksen Junior High School after smoke was reported inside the building Friday morning. Crews found a classroom fire that spread into the roof and were slowed by frozen fire hydrants, requiring extra resources. The fire took more than two hours to extinguish; one firefighter was treated for frostbite, the cause is under investigation, and no students were inside due to an e-learning day.



Joliet Fire Department responded to Dirksen Junior High School on Friday for a report of a structure fire, according to officials.

What we know:

When firefighters arrived around 9:32 a.m., smoke was coming from inside the building. Once inside, they found heavy smoke and a fire in one of the classrooms.

Crews quickly knocked down the main body of the fire. Extra crews were sent to the scene of the fire due to multiple frozen fire hydrants in the area.

Crews opened up the roof and found that the fire had extended into the foam layer of the roofing system.

When the fire was extinguished, firefighters remained on the scene to remove smoke from the inside of the school.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dirksen Junior High School (Joliet Fire Department)

Firefighters spent over two hours putting out the fire. One firefighter was evaluated for frostbite following the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Due to the extreme cold, all schools in the Joliet Public Schools District 86, including Dirsekn, were doing an e-learning day so no students were inside the school during the fire.