Cleanup continues after Woodstock house explostion

Cleanup was underway Tuesday afternoon after a home exploded in Woodstock Monday.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to a major gas leak in the area of Tyron Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District.

A home, located at 321 Lincoln Avenue, exploded and collapsed a short time later.

Residents say crews were repairing a sewer line, and then they smelled a strong gas odor.

"It was crews from the city they told us they hit a gas line, so they told us to open up the windows and go outside," said Robby Roewer, a neighbor.

Not too long after, a loud boom was felt and heard.

Debris from the house explosion was scattered all over the neighborhood.

Authorities say 11 people were displaced as the explosion damaged multiple properties nearby.

A dog was killed in the explosion and a cat is still missing. No people were injured.

Now, the community is coming together to help those who were affected by the explosion.

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the victims.

Authorities continue to assess the damage and investigate.