Cleanup continues at former Tinley Park Mental Health Center

There was an update Monday on the cleanup of the former Tinley Park Mental Health Center.

The former Director of the Illinois EPA will be leading the effort to fix up the site.

The park district was able to buy the site for one dollar, but it's going to take $15 million to turn it into a park.

That money is coming from a state grant.

The plan is to redevelop the long-vacant site into a playground, athletic fields and open recreational space.