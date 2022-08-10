Coalition of rideshare, delivery drivers coming to Chicago

A new coalition of rideshare and delivery drivers is taking on a multi billion-dollar industry. And now, they’re coming to Chicago.

The Justice for App Workers organization, a grassroots group that began on Facebook, is asking companies like Uber and Lyft to provide a living wage, a safe working environment, healthcare, the right to form a union and reliable bathroom access.

They are 20,000 members strong and growing.

This Sunday, they will appear at the annual "Gig fest", taking place in Chicago’s Schiller Woods from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One of the members, a longtime rideshare driver, said he’s been working two to four extra hours a day to make the same money he was making last year.

He said Uber and Lyft take from 45 to 55 percent of his fares.