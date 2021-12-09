Coast Guard searching for snorkeler from Chicago reported missing in waters near Puerto Rico

article

The U.S. Coast Guard is trying to locate a snorkeler from Chicago who was reported missing in waters near Vieques, Puerto Rico.

Joanna Revis, 38, was latest seen snorkeling off the coast of Punta Arenas at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a U.S. Coast Guard news release.

Coast Guard air and surface units were searching for Revis Thursday. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt and black shorts.

The Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center was alerted of her disappearance at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Helicopters and coastal patrol boats searched throughout the night and into the morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services are all actively participating in the search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at (787) 289-2041.