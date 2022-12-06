Police bust truck hauling $13M of cocaine in Indiana: officials

article

Police seized nearly 300 pounds of cocaine Wednesday after pulling over a semi on I-70 in Indiana.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department received a tip on Nov. 30 that a shipment of narcotics would pass through Marion County, Indiana. Police located the vehicle on I-70 in Hendricks County and used narcotics K9 Mina to make a positive notification of a narcotics odor coming from the semi tractor-trailer, officials said.

On board the trailer, police discovered roughly 130 kilograms of cocaine, worth an estimated street value of $13 million.

The driver of the semi, 50-year-old Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, was arrested and sent to Hendricks County Jail, police said.

Charges are pending for the Ennis, Texas resident.

"This investigation indicates the great work of our Interdiction Detectives and the partnerships they have formed with other agencies to locate and remove illegal narcotics off the streets. IMPD continues to dedicate resources to combat crime with technology and the support of our community," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement.