Cold front will drop wind chills by 60 degrees in Chicago area

Chicagoans who have been enjoying summer-like weather are about to get a shock when temperatures drop dramatically on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said wind chills on Monday will in the upper teens to mid-20s – 60 degrees colder than the weather felt on Saturday.

The cold front will bring snow and wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour.

The wet, wind-whipped snow will probably arrive Sunday night into Monday with slushy accumulations possible.

The National Weather Service recommends you allow extra time to commute on Monday, because roads may be slippery and visibility may be low.