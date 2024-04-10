Expand / Collapse search

Published  April 10, 2024 12:14pm CDT
Colin Farrell stars in new detective series 'Sugar'

Colin Farrell sits down with FOX 32's Jake Hamilton about his new series on Apple TV+ "Sugar".

CHICAGO - One of the best big-screen actors working today is now coming to the small screen. 

Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar in Apple TV+’s new detective series "Sugar," a throwback to the old Hollywood detective films of the 1940s.

The Oscar-nominated actor sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to compare a private detective solving a mystery with the process of an actor solving the mystery of a new character. 

"I honest to God don’t feel like they’re ever solved," Farrell said. "It’s always challenging to try to inhabit, to walk a mile in another man’s shoes."

Farrell added "Sometimes it’s even more challenging the closer you feel like the other actor is to you." In a fun moment of levity before the interview started, Farrell showed off his publicist’s dog, who served as a hilarious distraction throughout the conversation.

"Sugar" is streaming now on Apple TV+. 