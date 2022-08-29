Expand / Collapse search
Colin Kaepernick is a dad! He and partner announce birth of 1st child

Published 
NFL
KTVU FOX 2

Colin Kaepernick is a dad

Colin Kaepernick and his partner announced the birth of their first child.

SAN FRANCISCO - Former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his long time partner, Nessa Diab, are now celebrating the birth of their first child.

The couple made the big announcement Sunday and posted a photo on Instagram. 

Diab wrote that she's thrilled to be a mom and that her recovery has been "a journey." 

They did not say when the baby was born and did not share the baby's name.

Kaepernick last played in theNFL with the 49ers in 2016. 

That was the same season he began to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.


 