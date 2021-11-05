Colin Powell funeral: Nation celebrates his long life and service

At Colin Powell’s funeral in Washington on Friday, the nation celebrated his long life and service.

Powell became the first Black National Security Adviser, the first Black Chairman of the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs and the first Black Secretary of State.

The nation's capital said thank you and goodbye to a man, the son of immigrants from Jamaica, who was shaped by his New York City upbringing and his combat experience in Vietnam.

"Colin Powell’s legacy of service to the country he loved will long survive his passing, from rescuing fellow soldiers while in combat to presiding over the rollback to aggression in the Middle East," said former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

His son, Michael Powell, sprinkled his eulogy with humorous, family anecdotes, ending with an emotional expression of admiration.

"I’ve heard it asked, ‘are we still making his kind?’ I believe the answer to that question is up to us," Michael said. "His journey was an American journey. Colin Powell was a great lion with a big heart. We will miss him terribly."

Mourners at Powell’s funeral included three presidents: Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Powell’s former boss, George W. Bush.

Hillary Clinton was also in attendance.