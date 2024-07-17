Colores Mexicanos Chicago: Showcasing artisanal treasures from Mexico

Colores Mexicanos Chicago prides itself on being "Chicago's Mexican gift shop."

It's a store filled with colorful textiles, pillows, clothing and jewelry, all crafted by artisans from Mexico or Latinos living in Chicago.

Erika Espinosa and Gabriel Neely are co-owners.

"We work with more than 100 different families all across Mexico, and they are from the communities where each kind of work is traditional by generations," said Neely.

Espinosa showcased some small heart-shaped sculptures made of wood and aluminum.

"We call them milagritos, or miracles, and those kind of pieces are traditional from San Miguel De Allende in Guanajuato. They represent blessings that you can give to friends or family, such as for a new home or when they need a favor from God or any of the saints," said Espinosa.

Another display featured traditional embroidery.

"On this wall we are observing embroidered clothing for men and women from several different communities across different states in Mexico," said Neely. "It's really amazing to notice how each community has its own style of embroidery that can refer to different type of stitches and also different common icons."

The store also offers a wide variety of Mexican candies, cocoa and small-batch tequila. The kitchen section features ceramic platters, glassware, and dishes.

Colores Mexicano Chicago is located at 605 N. Michigan Ave.