ComEd grants largest clean energy rebate to Illinois company for record solar installation

ComEd, the state's largest utility company, granted its largest clean energy rebate to date to G&W Electric, an Illinois-based company responsible for constructing the state's largest solar and storage installation.

The rebate, totaling $2.6 million, was awarded to Bolingbrook-based G&W Electric. The project encompasses nearly eight football fields' worth of solar panels and houses the largest battery of its kind.

The battery, contained within 20 forty-foot shipping containers, represents a significant advancement in renewable energy technology.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker commended G&W Electric for their achievement.

"G&W Electric's microgrid project, the largest commercial solar and storage installation, what they have accomplished, what all of you have accomplished here truly is exceptional in its economic and environmental impacts alike," he said.

John Mueller, the chairman and owner of G&W Electric, noted that since the microgrid became operational, the company has saved nearly $2 million in lost production and experienced no power interruptions.