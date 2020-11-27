ComEd hiring people with special needs to teach others how to save energy

ComEd is looking for individuals with special needs who want to teach others how to save energy.

The Energy Force Ambassadors Program is accepting applications right now.

"They work at events at the community at large, so they teach the public about, it's the basics of energy and how to save,” said Exelon VP of Corporate Relations Paula Conrad.

ComEd is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Energy Force Ambassadors Program. Conrad helped develop the program with family in mind.

"My niece Nina and nephew Patrick have Down syndrome and at the time…ComEd really had an emphasis on educating our customers about energy efficiency,” she said.

FOX 32’s Natalie Bomke also has a special connection to the program.

"I love ComEd and I love talking to people,” said Theresa Benckendorf.

Natalie’s cousin Theresa is an Energy Force Ambassador, and she says one way you can save money is by using smarter power strips.

If you think you've got what it takes, take note.

"For people with disabilities watching or family members, just Google ComEd Energy Force application. It will take you right there and it's open until December 3rd,” Conrad said.

To participate, you need to be connected with a non-profit that helps individuals with a developmental disability. ComEd donates $7,500 to that organization for the energy ambassador's services.