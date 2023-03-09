ComEd to use drones to help identify potential power outages

ComEd is taking its drone program to new heights thanks to new waivers from the FAA.

The waivers will allow the power company's employees to have greater flexibility.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We can now operate them remotely, so we're going to have a new drone dock that's in a waterproof container that'll be battery charging WiFi connection so forth we can put remotely at any one of our substations or locations across the territory," said Craig Creamean, ComEd's VP of Distribution Systems Operations.

The utility says expanding its drone deployments will help identify potential power outages and other issues before they arise.